Liga MX: “My Three Lives”, Luis García will have his own documentary

Luis Garcia Postigo, former player of teams like Atlético de Madrid, Pumas de la UNAM, Águilas del América and Chivas del Guadalajara, and current analyst for Azteca Deportes, announced the launch of their documentary through their social networks.

Through your Twitter account, “The Doctor” Garcia published a small trailer of the production entitled “My three lives”, in which figures such as Christian Martinoli, Jorge Campos, José Ramón Fernández and Luis Roberto Álves “Zague”.

In addition, his parents and children also appear, as this production will try to present what Luis García was like and what he is like as a football figure, father of a family and sports analyst.

“Three stories, one man. What makes Luis García a figure, a star, a father and an EXTRAORDINARY professional! # MisTresVidasLuisGarcía “

As expected, in addition to talking about his career, Martinoli, Campos and José Ramón Fernández, also left him “loving” messages about their way of being and their character.

