Liga MX: More than 300 thousand fans attended the Stadiums in Guardianes 2021

The Guardians 2021 of Liga MX concluded, a different tournament due to the pandemic where only a small percentage of capacity was allowed in the stadiums and where, in addition, 5 of them remained closed throughout the tournament.

Despite the situation, Liga MX reported that more than 300,000 fans attended the Stadiums in Mexico throughout the 17 days.

Also read: Cruz Azul is not favorite for the title in the Clausura 2021; America and Rayados surpass it

There were 45 games that had open doors for the fans in 13 stadiums: Mazatlán Stadium (Mazatlán FC), Victoria Stadium (Necaxa), Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium (FC Juárez), TSM Corona (Santos Club), Hidalgo Stadium (Pachuca), AKRON Stadium (Guadalajara), Jalisco Stadium (Atlas), Nou Camp (León), Alfonso Lastras Stadium (Atlético de San Luis), BBVA Stadium (Rayados), University Stadium (Tigres), Cuauhtémoc Stadium (Puebla) and La Corregidora (Querétaro ).

For the Reclassification Phase of Guard1anes 2021 it is expected that the four games: Atlas FC vs Tigres de la UANL, Santos vs Club Querétaro, León vs Toluca and Pachuca vs Guadalajara will be held with fans in the stands, whenever the Clubs that function as premises receive the express authorization of the State Health Secretariats and have delivered the documentation to the LIGA BBVA MX.

América, Cruz Azul, Pumas, Toluca and Xolos are the 5 teams that have not been able to open the doors of their stadiums and it is expected that it will be for the Apertura 2021 when they can welcome their fans.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: