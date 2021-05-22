Liga MX: Mishelle Herrera’s moving message to ‘Piojo’ after her arrival at Tigres UANL

Coach Miguel Herrera has taken the spotlight in the passing market towards the Opening tournament 2021, after confirming his arrival at the UANL Tigres to replace Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.

At that moment, Mishelle Herrera, the member of TUDN and daughter of the Mexican strategist, she dedicated a few words to ‘Piojo’ in the face of the new challenge in her career that she will assume at the head of the felines in the following season.

“This sport that we love separates us again but I know that even if we are 1000K apart, you are always there! Go louse and show what you are made of that here we trust that you are the best and that with your hand @clubtigresoficial will raise the eighth and many more”.

“New challenge, new team, new city but the same CRACK that leaves everything on the court I love you pa @miguelherreradt. LA U LA U LA U. BY THE HAND OF PIOJO HERRERA ALL THE RETURN WE ARE GOING TO GIVE,” he wrote with a photo of Miguel Herrera in his presentation.

It should be noted that coach Miguel Herrera will return to direct in Liga MX after a tournament after being fired from the Eagles of America for his failure in the Apertura 2020 tournament in Liga MX and in the Concacaf Champions League.

