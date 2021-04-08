Liga MX: Mikel Arriola will present a project to help Mexican Soccer financially

A little over a year after the start of the Pandemic, Mikel Arriola, executive president of Liga MX, revealed what will be the proposed economic plan to help Liga MX clubs and the Expansion League MX.

Arriola pointed out that his search for new sponsors will be fundamental, as it already happened in the first days of his administration.

“The first thing will be to build an additional income package, this new sponsorship is an example and others that we are in progress. Soccer is so powerful that it is one of the only industries that maintained corporate sponsorships, many other industries lost their budgets. We follow an inertia where 2021 was a record year in terms of sponsorship and I believe that 2022 has to be better, we must better manage assets to distribute more resources to the clubs and it will be a year of hope because the second half will be played in Three times in the United States with an audience, which will be the Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup and the all-star game, with those three things we will seek to cover the gap and return to normality, “said Arriola.

“I have spoken with the 18 presidents and I will make efforts to increase the distributable sponsorships, and if any President needs me to help him with a new sponsor or to renew one he has, talking to him about the good idea that it is to appear in the parties, I will certainly do so. and if I have to go with Expansión, I will, we are in a time when we have to roll up our sleeves and go to promote, “he revealed.

Despite major club losses, Mikel Arriola is confident that his plan will propel Mexican soccer to a new normal.

“The reason why I came to the League was not to explain if 4-4-2 or 5-4-1 is better, here I am surrounded by a lot of football talent, that’s done well, so I think I was elected because I know how to diagnose and structure solutions, share them with those involved and then execute them. Today the first challenge of the League is of the economic and epidemiological order, at the cut of this month we have losses of almost 2,400 million pesos, 133 million per club, not to mention Expansion, where we are around 140, so there is We have to fill that gap and we have to return to 2019 levels and that has to converge with what we do to face the pandemic, ”he said.

