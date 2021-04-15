Liga MX: Mikel Arriola shows his support with Club América to sanction Yustin Arboleda

After the injury of Jesús López, a Club América player, several media and fans exploded against the Concacaf Champions League, pointing out that it is a tournament which should not be a priority for the Liga MX teams, asking for the return of the Conmebol tournaments.

This morning, the president of the League, Mikel Arriola, pointed out in a press conference that, before the dangerous plays in the game against Olimpia, he supports the position of the azulcrema team in requesting a sanction for Yustin Arboleda.

Also read: Chivas: Amaury Vergara sentences Víctor Manuel Vucetich and thanks him

“We are going to support Club América. We saw yesterday’s plays. We are going to ask for a sanction against those responsible.”

Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, on America vs Olimpia de Honduras yesterday: “We are going to support @ClubAmerica in asking for an exemplary sanction (against Yustin Arboleda). The 4 injuries come from sweeps from behind.” pic.twitter.com/swMBWDtX5R – Juan Guzmán Gasso (@GuzmanGasso) April 15, 2021

Also read: Club América vs Cruz Azul: Osvaldo Martínez opens old wound of the celestial

Regarding a possible return to the Copa Libertadores, Arriola pointed out that these negotiations do not concern him, since Concacaf asked them to be an issue that has to be discussed with the FMF and Conmebol.

“Concacaf asked Liga MX to be an issue between confederations, to be seen directly by Concacaf with Conmebol and the FMF. I leave that negotiation to Concacaf.”