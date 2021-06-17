Liga MX: Mikel Arriola puts MLS above South American clubs

The return of Liga MX clubs to South American competitions remains a pending issue for President Mikel Arriola in the face of the possibility of a merger with Major League Soccer.

In an interview for the medium ‘Clear Brand‘, the Mexican soccer manager affirmed that MLS has shown better growth than the same South American teams that participate in the Libertadores Cup Y South American.

“The growth of MLS has been greater than that of the Copa Libertadores teams. The natural bet to fill us with resources and grow is the MLS, we want to grow more. We want to increase the presence of Mexican teams in the United States. What we have Today I am very excited, the volume of soccer in the United States will increase, “he said.

In addition, President Mikel Arriola confessed that the return of Liga MX clubs to South American competitions continues to be complicated given the situation of the schedules established in the tournaments.

“The calendar is complicated and more this year with all the commitments that exist, but we must manage the calendars to give priorities to see if we can have participation in conmebol,” he said.

