Liga MX: Mikel Arriola highlights the work of refereeing in the league

The Arbitration Commission and its president Arturo Brizio live the quietest moments in the present Closing tournament 2021, by not taking center stage in the league matches and bringing the games to fruition.

In an interview after the owners ‘assembly for the medium’W Sports‘, the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, highlighted the work that the referees have presented during the round-trip matches in the big party for the final.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Carlos Hermosillo launches a letter to Santiago Giménez prior to the final vs Santos

“That the referees are giving more continuity is not by chance. A central part for effective play is the referees,” he said.

Regarding the capacity for the return game to be held in the Aztec stadium, the Mexican soccer leader made it clear that the CDMX government is the one that makes the decisions about the percentage of fans who will be able to see the grand final inside the building.

“The capacity is set by the Government of Mexico City and we respect it. There is no proposal for a greater capacity for the second leg,” he declared.

Read also: MLS: Alan Pulido, ex Chivas, presumes that he was vaccinated against Covid-19 (PHOTOS)