Liga MX: Mikel Arriola explained the decision to remove the away goal for the 2021 Apertura

Liga MX will have several modifications for the Apertura 2021, one of them is the elimination of the away goal for the next League, for which Mikel Arriola, president of the MX League He spoke about this new measure, explaining in detail the reason for this decision.

“A cross-sectional study of minutes played in the regular season was made, and we realize that in the regular season several things happen that subtract minutes from the game. In the course of the first days of the League, fewer minutes are played and they get fewer goals, because the system did not privilege those who scored the fewest points. That is the analysis we did so they can play more minutes. “

He assured that it is to give a better show, he also affirmed that there are still several things to modify during his management at the head of the MX League:

“In the end when you change the away goal system to the position in the table, you leave some things for others. What we want is for all the games to be more spectacular and not just in the Liguilla.”

“We made a table where we put the 30 most important points to resolve, and what is not unanimous, will be seen in the next assembly. I think there are still issues that we have to resolve as an industry,” he concluded.

