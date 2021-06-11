Liga MX: Mikel Arriola confirms that a possible sale of Atlético de San Luis has not been reported

Mikel Arriola as president of the MX League, confirmed that currently there has been no request or information about the possible sale of Atlético San Luis, as has been assured in recent weeks.

What has been speculated is that the Liga Mx has not been informed that Atlético San Luis wants to sell the team, “said Mikel Arriola.

The head of the highest circuit spoke in an interview for W Deportes, making it clear that there is no request to sell the San Luis franchise, despite the fact that weeks ago it was announced that Atlético de Madrid would withdraw its investment.

In recent weeks there has been speculation in the different media about the sale of the equipment to the Alazraki family and its possible name change to Club de Cuervos, like the popular Netflix series.

