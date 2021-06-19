Liga MX: Miguel Sansores sees Xolos de Tijuana fighting in the first places of the Apertura 2021

Mexican soccer player Miguel Sansores of the Xolos from Tijuana within Liga MX, see the team led by the Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi fighting for the top spots, in the next Opening Tournament 2021.

The team looked very good, the rival team has a lot of intensity, it served us a lot. Hopefully we can continue scoring, it is always important to add and win “, were the words of Miguel Sansores.

The Mexican forward spoke to the media after finishing his first preseason game, where he stressed that he looked at the team very well and felt comfortable scoring a goal on his personal account.

The Xolos de Tijuana defeated the Alacranes de Durango 2 for 1 of the Mexican second division, with scores from Miguel Sansores and Mauro Manotas, so the Mexican player expects to fight for the starting position in the attack.

