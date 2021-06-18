Liga MX: Miguel Sansores could be the new reinforcement of the Gallos del Querétaro

The soccer player Miguel Sansores of the Xolos from Tijuana inside of MX League, could become the new reinforcement of the coach’s Gallos del Querétaro Hector Altamirano, facing the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

According to information from the sports journalist Brandon Ambriz of TUDN Tijuana, the directors of Tijuana and Querétaro would be close to reaching an agreement to reinforce the attack by Héctor Altamirano’s team.

Miguel Sansores did not manage to have the tournament that is expected in the Xolos, adding only one goal in 15 games so he could go in search of fresh air to Querétaro, in search of reinforcing the offensive part for this campaign.

More information on the #Xolos stove football: Miguel Sansores would go to Querétaro and Ángel Sepulveda would return to Tijuana, although Gallos would be willing to buy Sepulveda’s letter. pic.twitter.com/akYe1X7rE2 – Brandon Ambriz L (@ bramlob18) June 16, 2021

The search for the arrival of Miguel Sansores to Querétaro, is due to the fact that Ángel Sepúlveda can go out in this market, but the new leadership of the Gallos would seek to buy the letter from his forward that belongs to Xolos.

