Liga MX: Miguel Mejía Barón is officially out of Tigres after the departure of Ricardo Ferretti

The experienced coach Miguel Mejia Baron, was officially separated from the Tigres de la UANL in the League MX, where he was part of the Brazilian’s coaching staff Ricardo “Tuca ‘” Ferretti.

It’s all for Miguel Mejía Barón, Juninho and Memo Orta, Tuca’s team; Also Hugo Hernández, Director of Basic Forces, is formally separated from the institution “, informed Vladimir García.

According to information from sports journalist Vladimir García from W Deportes, the departure of the former coach of the Mexican National Team in the USA 94 World Cup, along with 3 other team members, is a fact.

AT THE MOMENT With information from @VladimirGarciaG Miguel Mejía Barón and Memo Orta, Tuca’s team; Also Hugo Hernández, Director of Basic Forces, were formally separated from the institution. “Chima” Ruiz, Abdón Calderón, Dr. Rubén, are considered so far. pic.twitter.com/nRPOkiZJqu – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) May 18, 2021

The other members who will leave the team are Juninho and Memo Orta, as well as Hugo Hernández who was in charge of directing the basic forces, all this after the departure of Ricardo Ferretti and a possible arrival of Miguel Herrera.

