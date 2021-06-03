Liga MX: Miguel Layún will return to Club América as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

32-year-old winger Miguel Layún will leave Rayados from Monterrey will return to America club, the club of his love and with which he won two Liga MX titles.

According to Diego Medina, a TUDN reporter, Miguel Layún is just one step away from reaching Club América and his departure from Rayados de Monterrey is imminent.

Layún would already be in Coapa as a new reinforcement, where he already took the official photos with the Club de las Águilas.

With Rayados, Layún had a contract, however, the directives reached an agreement for Layún to be reinforcement of the Eagles this summer.

Layún came to Club América in 2010 and achieved two Liga MX titles before going as a European soccer idol. After 5 years in Europe, he returned to Rayados in 2019, after they did not look for him in America.

Now, Miguel Layún will return with the team of his loves, possibly retiring in a few years.