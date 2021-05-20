Liga MX: Miguel Layún sends an emotional message to Nico Sánchez after his departure from Rayados

Football player Miguel Layún of Rayados de Monterrey in the MX League, launched an emotional farewell message to Nico Sanchez, who announced that he is leaving the club after finishing this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Goodbyes are always difficult, but without a doubt that happens when there is a love for that person. This farewell is difficult for me because, since I arrived, I realized how valuable you are for this group, for this team and for these people. You are a guy who has known how to absorb the pressure, chew it and spit it out as if it were anything, you are capable of showing a path and not only that, but also of walking by our side, tireless, you sacrificed a lot of times for the shirt, for defend this shield and this hobby … I have told you and I will not tire of doing it … YOU ARE A TRUE LEADER! I hope you enjoy your journey a lot friend, you left a great teaching for each one of us, and that is leaving a mark on people, that is not for everyone.

Enjoy, because I’m sure what comes to you will be a new chapter to keep playing more people. Big hug friend!

The Mexican side launched his message to his former teammate through his social networks, where he highlighted how important the Argentine was for the team in recent years, where he became a leader in defense and on the field for the entire squad .

Miguel Layún shared this message along with some photographs of Nico Sánchez, wishing him the best of luck in his next projects and asked him to continue leaving a mark on his path as a professional.

