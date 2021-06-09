Liga MX: Miguel Layún returns to Club América with the sole objective of being champion

Mexican soccer player Miguel Layún of America club on the League MX, assured that he returned to the team led by the coach Santiago Solari, with the sole objective of being champions again in the maximum circuit.

I come to America in search of my personal goal, which is to be a champion and in the future think about retirement, “was Miguel Layún’s message.

The full back spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, where he stressed that his personal goal to return to the Aguilas team is to be a champion, as he already achieved in the 2013 Clausura Tournament and 2014 Apertura.

Miguel Layún is very clear about his role within the team commanded by Argentine Santiago Solari, he even accepted a salary reduction in order to return to America to retire as a professional.

