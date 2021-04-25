Liga MX: Miguel Layún asks the Rayados fans not to lower their eyes after losing the classic

The Mexican footballer Miguel Layún of the Rayados from Monterrey of the MX League, asked the fans of his team not to lower their eyes, after the defeat suffered against the Tigers in the Classic Regio.

Read also: Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera breaks the silence and talks about his possible arrival

I woke up in low spirits, but these always lift me up! This is my house, this is my family and this is my face of not having been able to have a good night, but now less than ever he bows his head, gets up and continues. Through thick and thin … “was Layún’s message.

The Aztec defender left his message on his social networks, where he said he woke up with little spirit after the defeat in the Classic Regio of this Guardians 2021 Tournament, but asked the fans not to lower their heads.

Also read: Analy Bazán shows off her attributes lying between the sheets

I woke up in low spirits, but these always lift me up! This is my house, this is my family and this is my face of not having been able to have a good night, but now less than ever he bows his head, gets up and continues. In good times and bad … @ Rayados pic.twitter.com/OPoRwzeU2V – Miguel Layun (@Miguel_layun) April 25, 2021

Miguel Layún stressed that now more than ever they cannot be considered lost, since they are in the final stretch of the tournament, so he asked for the support of the Rayados team.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content