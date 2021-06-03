Liga MX: Miguel Layún and his emotional farewell message to the Rayados

Defender Miguel Layún has stolen the eyes in the transfer market in Liga MX on his way to Opening tournament 2021, after confirming his inevitable arrival at the Águilas del América after a photograph was leaked at the Coapa facilities.

After the official announcement of the Rayados de Monterrey of his departure, the Mexican defender has manifested himself on social networks with an emotional farewell message to the gang to all the faithful fans of the Sultana del norte.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to return to Mexico, to return and be a champion, and to enjoy great moments, but especially thank you for being by my side in one of the most difficult moments of my life!”, He wrote .

It should be noted that defender Miguel Layún closes his cycle at the Rayados de Monterrey after three seasons, where he managed to lift the Liga MX title, the Copa MX and the Concacaf Champions League.

