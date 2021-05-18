Liga MX: Miguel Herrera will take Giber Becerra to the UANL Tigres

With the arrival of Santiago Solari las Águilas del America club, Physical trainer Giber Becerra, part of Miguel Herrera’s coaching staff, left, one of the most criticized for the countless injuries that occurred at the club.

Now, Miguel Herrera, who will take the reins of the UANL Tigres, will take Giber Becerra as part of his coaching staff.

According to Mediotiempo and RG La Deportiva, Miguel Herrera will arrive with his usual coaching staff and among them is included Becerra, who left America together with Piojo.

In addition to Giber, El Piojo will arrive with Álvaro Galindo, José Torruco, Giber Becerra and José Rangel, as well as his son-in-law Óscar Escobar.

Tigres sought to impose coaching staff on Piojo, however, the only one who would continue would be ‘Chima’ Ruiz, who served as ‘Tuca’ Ferretti’s assistant.

