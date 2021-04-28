Liga MX: Miguel Herrera to Club León? La Fiera has a ‘profile’ to replace Nacho Ambriz

After the Club Leon made official the departure of Ignacio Ambriz at the end of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League with the Esmeraldas, the rumor of a possible arrival of Nacho For the UANL Tigres it was a ‘return’ in the carousel of Aztec soccer technicians, leaving Miguel Herrera with the ‘served table’ to reach the bench with the green bellies.

Herrera was until yesterday the number one candidate to replace Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti in the technical direction of the UANL Tigres, but with the departure of Nacho Ambriz del León, he has begun to overshadow Piojo.

According to information published in the newspaper As, the León Club is not thinking of Miguel Herrera as an option to get to La Fiera, because in fact, he is not considered in the deck of options to take Ambriz’s place.

According to the source, the León is convinced that Miguel Herrera does not meet the ideal profile they are looking for to relieve Nacho Ambriz and reach the Liga MX champion team.

Both Herrera and Nacho Ambriz are the options for Tigres de la UANL to take over from Ricardo Ferretti this coming summer, one of the hottest chairs in Mexican Soccer.

In addition to Tigres, Nacho Ambriz has publicly declared that he would like to try his luck abroad and in the future be a candidate to lead the Mexican National Team.

