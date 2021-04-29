Liga MX: Miguel Herrera throws ‘recadito’ to Juan Reynoso for his work in Cruz Azul

Miguel Herrera, former Club América coach, spoke about the work carried out by Juan Reynoso at Cruz Azul in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League, indicating that he does not see something different with respect to other versions of La Maquina, which also showed good things.

During an interview for TUDN, the ‘Piojo’ Herrera assured that Cruz Azul with Reynoso is a good team, but that in the end, he does not see something different with respect to other coaches where he has shown solvency in many phases of the seasons.

“What happens is that in Cruz Azul the one who leads, to 51 points, but does not win the title will be more of the same, I do not see something different, I see a team very similar to Pedro Caixinha’s team, they have a great squad, they do great things, but they have that stigma of having to win the title.

On the other hand, Herrera was questioned about the work of Santiago Solari at Club América, for the conviction on the squad to impose a form of play, but that the fact that there was a team building helped him.

“Working with a team that was well designed, something that we lacked arrived at, such as a great restraint (Pedro Aquino), we also asked Mauro Lainez and work, Solari convinced them with his idea, it is a very vast squad, last tournament we lacked for various circumstances and I like the boys. “, he said.

