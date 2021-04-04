Liga MX: Miguel Herrera the first in the list of Xolos to replace Pablo Guede

After Xolos started the Clausura 2021 of the MX League in a great way, those led by Pablo Guede They have been lowering their level, if they continue like this, the strategist would be at risk in the border squad, so the Tijuana men would already have a substitute in mind.

According to information from Gustavo Mendoza placeholder image of Fox Sports, Tijuana is already considering the return of Miguel Piojo Herrera after he finished commitments with America at the end of 2020.

El Piojo led Xolos for three tournaments from 2016 to 2017, leaving good impressions at the Caliente Stadium after passing through Tricolor, he led 74 meetings taking Xolos to a semifinal.

On the last day, Xolos fell to Atlas by the minimum in Jalisco, leaving him in eighth position, far from the direct qualification to the Liguilla.

