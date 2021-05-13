Liga MX: Miguel Herrera says yes to the UANL Tigres

With the rumor of his future presentation as technical director of the UANL Tigres for the Opening 2021 of Liga MX to everything he gives, the former technician of the Club América and Rayados de Monterrey, Miguel Herrera, returned to launch a new wink for the feline team, ensuring that those of the U of Nuevo Leon I couldn’t say no to them, in case of a proposal to take the team.

The Tigers ‘seek’ a new manager after the departure of Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti in this Clausura 2021 after more than ten years directing them in their third stage as coach of the university’s first team.

Also read: Liga MX: América, Cruz Azul, Rayados and Atlas will have an ‘advantage’ in the Liguilla

In an interview with Antonio de Valdés, Herrera assured that he would have no problems directing the UANL Tigres despite having a past as a strategist for the Rayados de Monterrey, a team he directed between 2004 and 2007, reaching two finals.

“No, I think I am not as pigeonholed with Monterrey as I am with America. I would be delighted to return to Monterrey with the Tigres,” he commented in reference to his refusal to coach Chivas.

Despite the rumors that take his arrival to the Tigres for granted, Herrera reiterated that there is still nothing concrete with the feline directive, although he confessed to be flattered that they have him designated as the first option.

“You can’t say no to Tigres,” said the helmsman.

Also read: Liga MX: They reveal the millionaire reason why Nacho Ambriz did not renew with León

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content