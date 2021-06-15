Liga MX: Miguel Herrera reveals the reason why he did not line up Roger Martínez in America

Coach Miguel “Piojo” Herrera of the UANL Tigers in Liga MX, revealed the reasons why he did not line up to play the footballer Roger Martínez, during his time at the America club.

I didn’t put it up because the board didn’t want me to put it up because it was for sale, because he fought with them ”, were the words of Miguel Herrera.

The Mexican technical director spoke in front of the media this Monday, where he revealed that he did not align to play Colombian Roger Martínez, this at the request of the board of the Águilas del América.

Miguel Herrera confirmed that all this was due to a problem that the South American forward had with the club’s board, for which he was put up for sale and punished with not seeing minutes of action in the 2020 Guardians Tournament.

