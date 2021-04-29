Liga MX: Miguel Herrera revealed approaches of a team from Europe

The former coach of the Club América Eagles, Miguel Herrera, revealed that after leaving the club, he was close to taking an offer from a European team but in the end they did not reach an agreement, so the coach is still unemployed.

In an interview for Marca Claro, Herrera spoke about the situation that Ferretti and Ambriz are going through and assured that he waits for the tournament to end to be able to take an offer if there is one and of a possible departure to Europe, where he was at about to arrive.

“I was delighted to go to Europe, but no offers have come in either, the only situation I had was with a second-rate team with a lot of chances of promotion, but we didn’t reach an agreement, I’m willing to sacrifice to go to Europe. Miguel Herrera said.

"I was delighted to go to Europe, but no offers have come in either, the only situation I had was with a second-rate team with a lot of chances of promotion, but we didn't reach an agreement, I'm willing to sacrifice to go to Europe. Miguel Herrera said.

Likewise, he spoke of his ‘almost’ arrival in Xolos de Tijuana, a team that looked for him after Pablo Guede’s departure but ended up opting for Siboldi.

“Xolos looked for me, I spoke with Jorge Alberto and I commented that, after the tournament, they were still thinking about qualifying and he decided to bring in another coach.” He said.