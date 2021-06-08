Liga MX: Miguel Herrera leaves Julián Quiñones de los Tigres de la UANL

The Technical Director of the UANL Tigers, Miguel Herrera, spoke of the departure of Julián Quiñones, Colombian forward, who did not report with the rest of the squad for the preseason, as his destiny would be in another Liga MX club.

At a press conference, Miguel withdrew from Quiñones’ departure and assured that the player’s departure has nothing to do with him.

Also read: Liga MX: Lukas Podolski would be a luxury reinforcement of Gallos Blancos de Querétaro

“I came to Quiñones and he was gone, don’t blame it on me, I had nothing to do with it.” Miguel Herrera said about the footballer’s departure.

#Atlas Julian Quiñones will be the first reinforcement of @atlasfc for the Apertura 2021. They like? – Salvador Pérez (@YoSoyChavaPerez) June 7, 2021

Quiñones would be arriving at the Atlas as a reinforcement for the Apertura 2021, because in Tigres he did not have the desired role, accumulating only 274 minutes in the last tournament.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content