Liga MX: Miguel Herrera launches a letter to Gignac after his scoring shortage in the Clausura 2021

Miguel Herrera, coach of the UANL Tigres, spoke about the scoring shortage of French striker André-Pierre Gignac in the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, indicating how he intends to recover his best version for the 2021 Apertura frame.

In an interview for Medio Tiempo, the ‘Piojo’ Herrera indicated that he thinks about imposing an offensive style of play on the Tigers so that Gignac is more accompanied and therefore better assisted.

“The guy (Gignac) kills himself on the field. I will look for that strength, that great action that he has, to squander it in the last third of the court to be closer to the rival goal and have more possibilities. I hope that Gignac retakes the scorer quota and his wear is in the last third ”, he commented.

In addition, the ‘Piojo’ was questioned about whether he plans to bring many Club América players to their Tigres to strengthen the squad, and pointed out that a coach always wants to bring his trusted people, but clarified that the Felines do not need too many changes either.

“I try to bring people I know because they already have my idea, but there is not much to embed in this team … you get to regulate a team when it is in crisis and this team is not in crisis,” he said.

In the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, Gignac could only score three goals with the Tigres, being the worst tournament of the French striker in terms of scoring production, so the ‘Piojo’ has the mission of showing him his best expensive.

