Liga MX: Miguel Herrera is one of Chivas’ candidates to replace Vucetich

LAfter the recent results of coach Víctor Manuel Vuceetich in the Sacred Rebaño, some names are beginning to appear to replace him and according to journalist David Medrano, Miguel Herrera is one of Ricardo Peláez’s candidates.

According to the source, the former Club América, Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera, is one of the names that the Sports Director handles at the table in case he has to do without King Midas.

Besides Miguel Herrera, Peláez has other names on the list, all coaches who know Mexican soccer perfectly: Turco Mohamed, Diego Alonso and Robert Dante Siboldi.

Miguel Herrera, a coach who has been champion with Club América on two occasions, has declared himself an Americanist until the end of his days and on several occasions has rejected the possibility of directing Chivas.

Vucetich will finish the tournament with the Flock and it will be at the end of it when the future is decided but according to the results, he has one foot outside the institution.

