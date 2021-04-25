Liga MX: Miguel Herrera hooks up with a fan on social media and bursts for comparing him with Tuca Ferretti

Miguel Herrera, former coach of Club América, hooked up with a fan on social networks after it was reported in various media that his arrival at the UANL Tigres may be possible, because Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti will renew with the felines for the next campaign.

The ‘Piojo’ Herrera was furious with the user in networks, since he affirmed that it was believed that he was above America at the time, and therefore his stage ended up failing, like the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, who apparently it will leave Tigres where the directive considers that its cycle has finished.

“Miguel Herrera and ‘Tuca’ Ferreti, gave titles to América and Tigres, however, derived from it, they literally became chiefs of the teams. It seems to me that both of them at one point believed that THEY were the institution and they lost ground terribly. ”, Said the fan on Twitter.

“How they like to write their version without knowing but hey, you have your idea and I assure you that it is very different from what happened, I will never feel above any institution that is the most important thing because the clubs do not have the first or last name of anyone called Club America. ”Herrera responded, assuring that this statement was far from reality.

In addition, in the last hours, some clauses that Miguel Herrera would have in his contract with the Tigres would have been revealed, where he would have a penalty for handling various media, where he would have up to 50% reduction in his salary, so this facet would be preventing their arrival.

In all this controversy, Herrera clarified that he never felt above Club América, since the institution is above people and he did not have the control in the Eagles that many people on social networks say he did.

