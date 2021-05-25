Liga MX: Miguel Herrera defends the arrival of Giber Becerra to Tigres

After removal of the America club In the last concachampions, the board surprised days later with a press release on their social networks announcing the departure of Miguel Herrera, indicating that their attitudes do not correspond to the institution

This situation upset the Mexican strategist who was recently appointed the new coach of Tigers, In an interview for Halftime, ‘El Piojo’ revealed that after the game he spoke with Santiago Baños to communicate his decision to step aside.

“Ask Santiago Baños, the day I lost the Concachampions Semifinal, before another manager made a decision that he made up, I told Santiago ‘if things aren’t going well, I’ll stand aside, no there is no problem. ‘

OFFICIAL. Miguel Herrera is the new manager of Tigres. It was presented by Nahuel Guzmán. El Piojo arrives at the San Nicolás de los Garza club as the successor of Tuca Ferretti, the most successful trainer in the entire history of the feline institution. Back to Nuevo León after 14 years. pic.twitter.com/o18QfUpGjG – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) May 20, 2021

For his part, when questioned about the decision to take Giber Becerra as Tigres’ physical trainer, Herrera did not hesitate to defend his body of work, especially Giber, indicating that he is very close to colleagues from Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.