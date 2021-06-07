Liga MX: Miguel Herrera conducted his first training session with Tigres and spoke privately with some players

Miguel Herrera’s first practice at the head of the UANL Tigres team took place this Monday, June 7 at the Zuazua facilities and was officially presented with the squad, with whom he had time to speak individually with some elements .

Mauricio Culebro was in charge of introducing Miguel Herrera with the players, who reported this Monday, with the exception of Julian Quiñones who would be tied up with Atlas.

Miguel Herrera had the opportunity to speak privately with some players such as Nahuel Guzmán, André-Pierre Gignac, Guido Pizarro, Nico López, Aldo Cruz, Hugo Ayala, Jordan Sierra and Rafael Carioca.

This Friday, June 11, will be the official presentation of Florian Thauvin, a reinforcement that he will be able to count on for the first matches of the friendly tour.

Miguel Herrera and the Frenchman will play on July 7 in a friendly against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

