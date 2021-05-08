Liga MX: Miguel Herrera approaches Tigres, would have ‘palomeado’ the signing of Florian Thauvin

Miguel Herrera would be very close to becoming the new coach of the UANL Tigres for the next tournament Opening 2021 of Liga MX, after Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti announced that he will not continue in the team after the end of this Clausura 2021, but above all because according to various sources they assure that the ‘Piojo’ would already be ‘palomeando’ the reinforcements of the felines for the next season.

According to information revealed by Enrique ‘Perro’ Bermúdez, the former coach of Club América would already be chosen by Mauricio Culebro to reach the Tigres bench due to the good relationship that Coapa generated and also would have already given the go-ahead to the arrival of Florian Thauvin, former Olympique de Marseille for the next competition.

“What they tell me is that the ‘Piojo’ already palomeado the arrival of Thauvin with the Tigres and would be chosen by Culebro, for the good relationship they have and formed in America.”, Revealed the TUDN narrator during the program Line of 4.

It should be noted that the Olympique Marsella figure will sign a five-year contract and would be earning about 6.02 million dollars, surpassing, precisely, his compatriot, as the player who will be the highest paid in Mexico.

This season with Olympique de Marseille Florian Thauvin, world champion with France in 2018, has scored eight goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions in the French League and the Champions League.

