Mexico City.- Miguel Herrera revealed from “good source” that the reason for the move from Morelia to Mazatlán is due to a personal problem, referring to a discussion between important people from both the club and third parties.

Qualifies it as a decision of “anger”. During a live broadcast this Friday, the America’s coach confessed that it is all because the club was offered to several businessmen in the city and that no one wanted to take it for what was his right. Salinas Group to do with their properties as they please, they found a new place for him, in this case Mazatlán.

I think it is a nuisance and when he had the frying pan by the handle he said: ‘it is my team, I will take it’, but it is wrong because he plays with the love and passion of all the people, not just because he left but because he is going to disappear, “said Miguel Herrera.

He also commented that the relationship he has with Aztec TV It is not the best after some altercations with its journalists. But he did imply that people who enter the world of soccer know that it is a risk and that as a risk they must sometimes lose.

Those who bet on this business know that sometimes in a season or a year the results may not come out and the expenses have to be absorbed by the owner. ”

El Piojo is currently awaiting the renewal of his contract with America, which will be this Monday when he re-signs and ensures his stay in front of the club for at least 4 more years. Regarding the return of Liga MX, he did not comment on the date on which they would resume training.

It may interest you

Futbol Estufa: Liga MX already begins with the ups and downs of players

Liga MX expresses its position on the case of Cruz Azul and executives

FC Juárez executive reveals start date for Apertura 2020

.