Liga MX: Miguel Arizpe threatens to sue José Ramón Fernández

Tremendous mess that was armed in social networks due to the harsh accusation against Miguel Arizpe, former director of Cancha; sports newspaper belonging to the newspaper Reformto; who was accused of receiving payroll payments by the previous board of the UANL Tigers who headed Miguel Angel Garza in the era of Ricardo Ferretti as technical director.

After the signs of Héctor Hugo Jiménez, An investigative journalist from Monterrey and a professor at the UANL, his colleague, José Ramón Fernández, used the information revealed to harshly attack the former editor of the famous Sancadilla column in the daily Reforma.

Joserra collected the information on Jiménez and went with everything to Arizpe, using adjectives such as corrupt and ensuring that he is a shame as a journalist, in addition to putting him as a bad role model for his children.

The worst thing a journalist can have is to be corrupt, dishonest and disloyal towards the company they work for. You are a corrupt person, who is ashamed. What example do you set for your children Miguel Ángel Arizpe Zúñiga? pic.twitter.com/VFZWkBrYlo – José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) July 2, 2021

The sharp comments of the ESPN journalist touched a chord with the former director of the newspaper Cancha, who replied to José Ramón Fernández through a video, where he threatened to go to the last legal instances after the defamation campaign that had been launched in his against, challenging to give proof of their assertions.

Coincidentally, since the change in the Tigres leadership, my image as a journalist began to deteriorate. Suddenly, journalists and columnists began to accuse me that I received money, that I was on the payroll and many other things, until they paid my daughters tuition. All that is false, gentlemen. To you, who wrote against me, show the evidence, because it is better that you do it from now on, it will be necessary for you to prove it. If there are guilty for such defamations, that there will be, that they pay for their actions.

