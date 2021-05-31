Liga MX: Miguel Ángel Garza would be the new president of FC Juárez

After his departure from the UANL Tigres, Miguel Angel Garza He would have already been “signed” by the Bravos de Juárez for the 2021 Apertura Tournament and would have even already begun to work on the border team.

According to information from the journalist Mac Reséndiz, from ESPN, the former president of the UANL Tigres would have taken the place left by Guillermo Cantú after the 2021 Clausura Tournament at the command of the team.

“They tell me that Miguel Ángel Garza, former president of Tigres, is already president of the Bravos de Juárez and that he is even planning for the next green tournament”

"They tell me that Miguel Ángel Garza, former president of Tigres, is already president of the Bravos de Juárez and that he is even planning for the next green tournament"

Despite the fact that the border team has not yet made their hiring official, the new president of the Braves would already be working on planning what the next season will be, in which they will begin with serious problems in the percentage.

In the Clausura 2021, the Bravos de Juárez finished in 16th place in the general table, with 15 units, only above Atlético de San Luis and Rayos del Necaxa.

