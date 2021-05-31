Liga MX: Míchel González, former Pumas, throws a dart against the sports press of Mexico

Míchel González, former coach of the UNAM Pumas in Liga MX, assured that the sports press in Mexico is very aggressive with coaches and players when things go wrong.

In an interview for the Onda Cero Transistor, Míchel, former coach of the Pumas, invited Zinedine Zidane, former coach of Real Madrid, to lead in the MX League so that he can see that the criticism is very strong and it is not easy at all wear.

“The press in Mexico is super aggressive; there I wanted to see Zidane,” declared Míchel, recalling his time with the Pumas in Liga MX.

Míchel González led the Pumas in 34 games where he managed to get 13 wins, 10 draws and 11 losses, with 51 goals for and 45 against, in all competitions.

In the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, Pumas did not qualify for the repechage after reaching the final last tournament against León, which they ended up losing, so the university team would already have four reinforcements closed for the Apertura 2021 and thus return to the top positions.

