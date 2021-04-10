Liga MX: Mich Pérez, former Cruz Azul cheerleader, denounces death threats against him

Mich Perez, a fan of La Maquina de Cruz Azul of the MX League, denounced death threats against her from a social media user who has harassed her with his messages for more than a year. This was revealed by herself through a video.

Pérez, a collaborator of the Fanbolero portal and a follower of Cruz Azul, shared the video on social networks, in which she herself, in her own voice and through tears, denounces a user named ivanalejandro_oficial.

“I am experiencing something terrible that no one wants to experience, I have been receiving messages of threats of femicide and rape from a certain ivanalejandro_oficial for a year and I had not noticed, but I realized it on Sunday April 4 because he was very insistent their messages threatening me with rape and femicide. ”

“Hello beautiful I love you my love, you are my girlfriend. You have a great body and that is for me alone.” It can be read among the ‘lighter’ messages received by the Cruz Azul fan influencer.

When she received no response from Mich, the user began to insult and threaten her. “I’m not afraid of you,” Mich answers in the video.

Mich also made a call to the authorities and disappointed, she says that the response she received, she could not believe it.

“It’s your fault because you have many photos on your Instagram and because you are a public figure, if you want to be sure and want to stay alive, what you have to do is close all your social networks, open new ones and each person who wants to follow you ask for an ID ‘ I swear I can’t believe it. ” He says that the authorities answered him.

Miche ends the video with a message for all women and asked that these types of abuse no longer be allowed.

