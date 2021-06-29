Liga MX: Mexicans that Ignacio Ambriz could take to Huesca

Ignacio Ambriz, new coach of the Huesca, will take the reins of the club in the 2021-22 season with the slogan of obtaining promotion to La Liga and could ‘use’ his acquaintances in León to reinforce the Aragonese team in the following season.

It would not be surprising if Ignacio Ambriz tried to take some of the players he directed in León, as it is a common practice in soccer, so we leave you 4 players who could go to Huesca for the new season.

Jose David Ramirez

The ‘Plane’ was key for the 2019 title and Ambriz has full confidence in the player, since it was he who took him out of the Promotion League to give him a chance in the MX League where he has worked perfectly.

Jose Ivan Rodriguez

The 25-year-old containment is also another of the Mexican players who stand out for their youth and level in the team and although he is not a starter in León, he could find a place in Huesca.

Osvaldo Rodriguez

The left-back of La Fiera is, without a doubt, one of the most prominent young men in the Esmeralda team and export material, so it would not be strange if he began his European career with Nacho.

Fidel Ambriz

The youngest on the list. The midfielder made his debut with Ambriz and although the opportunities he had are few, he proved to be a decisive player with great projection.

