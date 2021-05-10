Liga MX: Mexican coaches are overshadowed by foreigners in the 2021 Guardians League

The coach of the Rayados de Monterrey, Javier Aguirre He was the only Mexican coach left alive in the quarterfinals of the Guardians League 2021, as both Vucetich and Ambriz and ‘Pity’ Altimirano fell in the repechage.

Of the 8 coaches, Rayados is the only one with a Mexican coach, as they were overshadowed by foreign coaches.

Also read: Thiago Volpi and ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez to Rayados? Duilio Davino talks about his possible signings

Of the 12 coaches who qualified, only 4 are Mexican and 3 of them fell in the repechage phase and of the remaining 8, there are 4 Argentines, 2 Uruguayans, a Peruvian and a Mexican.

The coaches of the Guardians League 2021:

Juan Reynoso- Cruz Azul

Santiago Solari- America

Nicolás Larcamón- Puebla

Javier Aguirre- Rayados

Guillermo Almada- Santos

Diego Cocca- Atlas

Paulo Pezzolano- Pachuca

Hernán Cristante- Toluca

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content