Liga MX: Mexican coaches are overshadowed by foreigners in the 2021 Guardians League

The coach of the Rayados de Monterrey, Javier Aguirre He was the only Mexican coach left alive in the quarterfinals of the Guardians League 2021, as both Vucetich and Ambriz and ‘Pity’ Altimirano fell in the repechage.
Of the 8 coaches, Rayados is the only one with a Mexican coach, as they were overshadowed by foreign coaches.
Of the 12 coaches who qualified, only 4 are Mexican and 3 of them fell in the repechage phase and of the remaining 8, there are 4 Argentines, 2 Uruguayans, a Peruvian and a Mexican.
The coaches of the Guardians League 2021:
Juan Reynoso- Cruz Azul
Santiago Solari- America
Nicolás Larcamón- Puebla
Javier Aguirre- Rayados
Guillermo Almada- Santos
Diego Cocca- Atlas
Paulo Pezzolano- Pachuca
Hernán Cristante- Toluca
