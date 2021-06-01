Liga MX: Mesut Özil, Reinforcement of Necaxa? The details of your contract in Turkey

After he showed his happiness for being part of the group of investors that acquired half of the shares of Rayos del Necaxa together with Eva Longoria, the world champion with Germany in Brazil 2018, Mesut Özil, awakened the desire of the fans of the Liga MX club so that he will arrive as a reinforcement in the near future to the hydrocalid team.

With 32 years of age, Mesut Ozil has left the soccer elite after playing for teams like el Real Madrid and Arsenal of the English Premier League, being part of the ranks of Fenerbahce of Turkey, a club with which he only signed this season that has just ended.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari’s ‘cold relationship’ with his players revealed

After signing almost his entire career at clubs in Germany, starting with Westfalia 04 in Gelsenkirchen, Özil chose to sign at Fenerbahce, this because of his Turkish roots and his closeness to club managers.

So excited to be part of the ownership group of @ClubNecaxa and even more excited for the one-of-a-kind NFT that we are offering !! You can actually own a part of the team with me! pic.twitter.com/6ynBxGi2JY – Mesut Özil (@ MesutOzil1088) June 1, 2021

Could you play in Liga MX with Necaxa in the future?

Although everything depends on the player himself, Özil’s contractual situation with Fenerbahce of Turkey would be the main obstacle for the signing of the dream of the necaxists, since the German signed a contract for 3 years, so he still has 2 left. years to go.

Although termination would always be an option, it would be Ozil’s own decision to pay or negotiate his departure from the Turkish club.

Özil has an impressive record with the German national team, with which he won a World Cup and played 92 official matches, scoring 23 goals.

At club level, the German can claim to have won 1 League in Spain, 1 Copa del Rey and 1 Super Cup in Spain; in addition to being champion of the German Cup and 4 times champion of the English League Cup and 2 Community Shields.

For his part, Benedetti is only valued at 2.5 million euros, in addition to the fact that in the last season at Club América he has stood out more for his injuries than for his activity on the pitch.

Read also.Mazatlán FC has Xabi Alonso, former Real Madrid player, as a ‘reinforcement’

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content