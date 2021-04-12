Liga MX: Mesut Ozil, Eva Longoria, Kate Upton and US investors would buy half of Necaxa

Despite the fact that a few weeks ago, a Necaxa manager denied the rumors about a possible sale, in recent days, the possible investment by Red Bull in the Rayos box has gained strength.

However, just moments ago, according to journalists Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams, both real estate entrepreneur Al Tylis Sam Potter, executive of the MLS franchise, DC United, would have an agreement to buy the 50 percent of the Aguascalientes team.

This group of investors has recognized people such as the actress Eva Longoria, the model Kate Upton, football player Mesut Ozil and the baseball player Justin Verlander, If it materializes, it would be the first time that an American investment arrived at a club of the Liga MX.

It should be remembered that in recent years, some American businessmen have turned to football, investing in the best leagues in the world, especially in the Premier League, with Manchester United, Liverpool FC and Arsenal.