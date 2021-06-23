Liga MX, Messi and CR7

These days the Liga MX Summit 2021 is being held virtually. Different specialists from the world of football present on the current challenges of the industry. From this space we always emphasize the need for a knowledge revolution in our environment. Congratulating Liga MX for the realization of this event —the level of the speakers is excellent—, I would love to see more initiatives of this type arise with the aim of deepening the training of our quarry technicians. The indisputable advance of Aztec soccer in organizational matters in the last 15 years has not been proportional in sports, which is the engine that fuels everything else.

Despite the break from Liga MX that is always missed, the parallel disputes of the Copa América and the Eurocup have not given us any respite for ball lovers. While on this side of the pond everything indicates that Brazil, unless Messi insists on the contrary, is the greatest contender, in the old continent things are not clear at all. Few bet on Italy, but three games were enough to put on the candidate’s suit. Today there will be an exciting day in which Germany, Spain and / or Portugal can be left out. Everything is open.

If entering the comparison, because I sincerely think that it has no place and also I would not spend a second in anything other than enjoying them, it is remarkable to observe how with the passage of time, through a greater understanding of the game, Messi and Cristiano have incorporated new records to their virtues that have allowed them to remain in the elite for so many years.

CR7 mutated from that electrifying extreme that, to the rhythm of bicycles and firuletes, brought imbalance and fantasy to Sir Alex Ferguson’s latest version of United excellence, to become probably the most effective scorer that this sport has ever seen. Since he became a center forward, he needs half a chance to score two goals.

Impressive.

In the case of Leo, from those first appearances with jerky accelerations that are summarized in the Maradonian goal that converted him to Getafe in 2007, it is remarkable how he evolved into a choral player in the team’s service. They say he walks, he is thinking. Like an automaton, he moves his head scanning each corner of the field to identify the spaces where it can be located to unbalance or activate its companions. His influence on the game is brutal.