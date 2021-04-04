Liga MX: Memo Vázquez minimizes Necaxa’s defeat against Club América

The Rays of Necaxa They fell to the Eagles of America, however, Guillermo Vázquez pointed out that he does not lose hope that the hydrocalids will get into the big party of Mexican soccer.

“As long as there is opportunity we are going to fight, this has been a very complicated game in which the team tried to apply themselves quite well and making a great effort to improve things, I hope that the next one we can do the same and better and better, but the The idea is to add and if there is an opportunity to get in, we will fight it to the end, “said Memo at a press conference.

Read also: Liga MX: Club América has already decided the future of Renato Ibarra

The fact that Necaxa start winning and end up succumbing to the Eagles of America in two set pieces it was something that left Vázquez with a very bad taste in his mouth.

“I think that the team had made a great effort defending quite well and it gives courage that these actions happen because the team was doing well and because those distractions have cost us to turn around, but the team showed personality,” he commented.

The strategist confessed that he hopes to work with each of the members of his squad, this with the intention of evaluating them and deciding who he will have for the next campaign.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari defends his ‘style’ after the victory against Necaxa

“To continue game by game looking to make games trying to save as many points and to have people who are 100 for me, it is important that they are all there to be able to evaluate them and be able to decide,” he said.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content