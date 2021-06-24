Liga MX: Mazatlán presents two more reinforcements for the Apertura 2021

The Sinaloense team, Mazatlán FC, made official the arrival of two more reinforcements for the Apertura 2021, who arrive from the Eagles of Club América and the Bravos of Ciudad Juárez; Emilio Sánchez and Brian Rubio.

In social networks, the ‘Bucanero’ team welcomed the second and third official reinforcement, after the Colombian Richard Ríos.

“Welcome to the crew, Brian and Emilio!” Wrote the Club.

Emilio Sánchez arrives after a season with Club América, a team of which he is a youth squad and where he could not stand out, despite receiving some opportunities.

For his part, Brian Rubio, a 24-year-old forward, played only 4 games, accumulating 58 minutes in the 2021 Guardians, where he could not score.

