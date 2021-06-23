Liga MX: Mazatlán presents Richard Ríos as new reinforcement

Richard Ríos, Colombian midfielder from Flamengo of the A series from Brazil, is the new reinforcement of the Mazatlán FC team, as was announced on the club’s social networks, who is on loan for the 2021 Opening.

Richard Ríos, a 21-year-old restraint, arrives from Flamengo, a team for which the Colombian player is a youth squad.

“Here we take care of our partner. Welcome to Mazatlán, Richard!” The Club wrote on their social networks.

The player has just renewed with Flamengo until 2023 and Mazatlán FC arrives on loan until 2022, with an option to buy.

Richard Ríos only has 7 games played with the Flamengo first team, because at 21 years old, he has not been considered for the first team.

Mazatlán, with Ríos, adds its first official reinforcement for Apertura 2021.

