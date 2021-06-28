Liga MX: Mazatlán presents home jersey for Apertura 2021

The Sinaloan team of Mazatlán FC will face its second season in the MX League and as usual, presented their home uniform for the 2021-22 season, which presumes to be more beautiful than the one they used the outgoing season.

In social networks, the Bucanero team presented the home jersey, a modern design with details that made it more liked by fans.

Also read: Liga MX: Club América defines situation of Nicolás Castillo and Renato Ibarra

Keeping the characteristic purple tone, it has a darker stripe that gives it a touch of elegance and makes it look good.

Pirma will continue to dress the gunboat team, which retains the same sponsors from its first season, the same ones that it will wear on the front.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: