Liga MX: Mazatlán FC would be reinforced with a UANL Tigres footballer

The team of Tigers continues with its debugging in the face of Opening 2021The first of them was Julián Quiñones, by decision of the board; however, in the coming days, a further decline could be defined.

In the midst of the anniversary celebrations of the Mazatlan FC, the name of Jordan Sierra, player of the feline box, has taken strength to reach the ‘Kraken’ the following season, according to Mediotiempo.

The portal reveals that Sierra would be in talks with the Sinaloan leadership and the signing could be completed in the following days; however, the source points out that it would not be the only name on the table.

Jordan Sierra is in talks with Mazatlán FC There is still no agreement between the parties. It is the most viable option, but not the only one. Sierra will travel to Cancun until the transfer closes. It would be the square that would make way for Florian Thauvin. pic.twitter.com/1XSa1WXKmD – Jorge Rosales (@rosaleesj) June 8, 2021

At the moment, Sierra is scheduled to do the preseason with the Tigres in Playa del Carmen. Herrera must make a decision to eliminate an untrained position in Mexico before the new regulations of the League.