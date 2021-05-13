Liga MX: Mazatlán FC would be close to ‘signing’ a Spanish technical Director to replace Tomás Boy

Mazatlán FC was left without a coach after the departure of Tomás Boy from the gun team and for Apertura 2021, they are close to tying up his replacement, who would become the third coach in the history of the Sinaloa team.

Now, according to Daniel Velasco, a TUDN reporter, Mazatlán is close to tying up a Spanish coach, although the name was not revealed.

“Los Cañoneros are about to close down their new technical director. He is Spanish, he is young and has a very interesting profile for Liga MX.” Wrote.

It was speculated that the current coach of Alajualense de Costa Rica, Andrés Carevic, was also in the club’s sights, so nothing is defined yet.

It will be in the coming days when the Sinaloan team announces the chosen one to take the helm of the Buccaneer of Mazatlán.

