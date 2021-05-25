Liga MX: Mazatlán FC troll Tigres and its Clausura 2021 count

After finishing their participation in the 2021 Clausura Tournament, the UANL Tigres have made a “recount” of what happened in this championship and now it was the turn of “Cocoliso” Carlos González to appear in the message.

Through their Twitter account, the felines shared “Charly” González’s goal against Mazatlán FC on Matchday 13 of Guardianes 2021, which meant their third goal in the tournament. Although the Gunslingers were not silent before this post.

“Against Mazatlán, at Uni, Carlos González scored his third goal with his head defending our colors,” wrote the San Nicolás team.

| ✋ Against Mazatlán, at Uni, Carlos González scored his third goal with his head defending our colors. # PerfilTigre #EstoEsTigres pic.twitter.com/n7x36ZoXqs – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) May 24, 2021

True to its custom, Mazatlán FC responded to this tweet with a “And not even that great night reached them.”, Along with a photograph of Giovani Augusto, who scored one of the two goals that night, in which they stayed with victory.

In this match, Mazatlán FC ended up winning 2-1 with goals from Augusto and Michael “el Rompecorazones” Rangel, giving one of the surprises of the week.

