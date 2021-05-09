Liga MX: Mazatlán FC throws indirect to Querétaro due to a defeat by Santos Laguna

Santos Laguna passed over the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro in the playoff of the Closing 2021, getting his pass to the Liguilla after winning 5-0 in the Corona TSM Stadium.

The tremendous win by the Warriors caused various reactions on social networks, where even the Mazatlan FC he left a little message to the White Roosters, because they stayed with the last place.

“Is that why they SEIZED the place from me?” Wrote the account of the Gunners through Twitter.

Is that why they SEIZED the place from me? – Mazatlán FC (@MazatlanFC) May 9, 2021

Querétaro and Mazatlán finished the regular season tied with 21 points, however, the Gallos Blancos ended up advancing to the Repechage by having better goal difference than the Cañoneros.

After this win, Santos Laguna will now face the Rayados del Monterrey in the quarterfinals, being the only duel defined in the absence of two more matches in the playoffs.

