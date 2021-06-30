Liga MX: Mazatlán FC says goodbye to Fernando Aristeguieta with an emotional video

Forward Fernando Aristeguieta will experience a new stage in his career in Liga MX, upon confirmation of his arrival at the Puebla Strip as a reinforcement for the Opening tournament 2021 of Mexican soccer.

After the official announcement by the Puebla team, the Mazatlán FC team has dedicated an emotional farewell to the 29-year-old Venezuelan attacker on social networks after his passage with the cannoneer team.

Read also: Rayados: Javier Aguirre commits to winning the Liga MX title at Apertura 2021

Through Twitter, the Sinaloan team released the video showing the moment when the South American offensive scored the first goal in the history of the institution and the Kraken stadium, accompanied by the following message.

You will always be the first goal I ever screamed at. Success, Vikingo @Feraristeguieta! #RELETING ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/eHCDGBi1Mp – Mazatlán FC (@MazatlanFC) June 29, 2021

“You will always be the first goal that I screamed in history. Success, Vikingo @Feraristeguieta! #ARREbatando”, they wrote.

Forward Fernando Aristeguieta participated in 31 of Mazatlán FC’s 34 official matches in the 2020-2021 Liga MX season, 19 of them as a starter, registering seven annotations with the club.

Read also: Euro 2021: The tremendous celebration of Rio Ferdinand after the victory of England against Germany

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Mazatlán FC Liga MX Apertura 2021 Puebla